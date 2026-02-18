Chris Cuomo Blasts 'Little Hater' Megyn Kelly After She Fires Off on 'Douchebag' Journalist in Rant Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly continue to butt heads over the Nancy Guthrie investigation, with the jabs growing increasingly personal. On Wednesday, February 18, Cuomo, 55, responded to Kelly's monologue targeting him in a post via X. "Get over yourself, little hater," he wrote, reposting the video clip from her Tuesday, February 17, show. "Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy."

Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy. https://t.co/CjjMA1CCUn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2026 Source: @chriscuomo/Instagram Chris Cuomo responded to Megyn Kelly's heated rant targeted at him.

Megyn Kelly Brutally Ripped Chris Cuomo

Source: MEGA Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly exchanged shots over the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

The controversy ignited after The Megyn Kelly Show host, 55, took direct shots at the former CNN host in a video titled, "'Envy is a very unattractive thing, Fredo. Work on that.' Megyn Kelly responds to 'douchebag' Chris Cuomo." The nearly three-minute clip began with Cuomo slamming "people who get paid for clicks and rage bait," specifically referring to those reporting on Guthrie's disappearance. "Here's 'Fredo' Cuomo on his little-known show on NewsNation, which has less viewers than I have fingers," Kelly told her listeners. "Let me tell you what Fredo is really upset about. Fredo No-Rato, that's his real problem. Nobody watches his show on NewsNation… Nobody watches his failed podcast either. Nobody watched his SiriusXM radio show. Nobody watched him on CNN."

Megyn Kelly Accused Chris Cuomo of Being a 'Protector'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly referred to Chris Cuomo as 'Fredo.'

She continued, "And therefore, he gets upset at anybody who does well, like our show, which is always one of the top three conservative podcasts in the nation. It's currently number one on Apple. Fredo doesn't like that. Because, as I say, Fredo No-Rato. So he gets upset, and he gets jealous." Kelly accused Cuomo of trying to "play the protector of the Guthrie family" and defended her reporting style, which includes not ruling out Guthrie's close family members as possible suspects in her disappearance. "In an investigation like this, you don't rule out family because of feelings, because of your little feelings," she said. "Everyone remains a suspect until we have somebody in handcuffs."

Megyn Kelly Emphasized That 'No One' Has Been Ruled Out in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly emphasized that 'no one' has been ruled out in the investigation.

She emphasized reports that law enforcement officials have publicly stated that no one has been ruled out until a suspect is apprehended. "You especially do it that way when the sheriff tows the car belonging to the sister and her husband and impounds it," Kelly said, highlighting earlier reports that Nancy's eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommasso Cioni, may have been involved in the crime. "You do that when the sheriff and the FBI continuously return to the sister and her husband's home, taking pictures in the middle of the night with the lights off… Go back time and time and time again to search the home and take belongings from the home and take photographs of the home, which is not the crime scene." However, the family has since been ruled out as suspects.

Megyn Kelly Highlighted Chris Cuomo's Past Controversies

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly made their exchange personal by bringing up Chris Cuomo's brother's scandals.