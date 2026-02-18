Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Feldman Breaks Cover as He Lands in Arizona Amid Mother-in-Law's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s family is standing together during an unthinkable time. Her husband, Michael Feldman, was spotted arriving in Arizona as the desperate search for Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. The businessman kept things low-key when he landed at Tucson International Airport on Tuesday, February 17.

Michael wore a gray sweatshirt layered over a black shirt, paired with jeans and gray sneakers. He carried two suitcases as he made his way through the airport. Noticeably absent were the couple’s two children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9. Feldman had been seen traveling with them in Florida just days earlier. Meanwhile, the Today show anchor has remained in Arizona as authorities push into the 18th day of searching for her 84-year-old mom.

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman arrived in Arizona on February 17.

Investigators believe Nancy was taken from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of February 1. When deputies searched the property, they discovered drops of blood near the front door. Her doorbell camera had also been disabled. Days later, police were able to recover footage from the damaged camera. The video allegedly shows a man dressed in a jacket, pants, gloves, a backpack and a ski mask tampering with the device.

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappeared on February 1.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that DNA collected inside the home matched DNA found on a glove discovered not far from the residence. Authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage from local Walmart stores, as they suspect the individual seen in the doorbell video purchased items there. Savannah and her siblings previously responded to an alleged ransom demand of $6 million in Bitcoin. They stated they would agree to pay if they received proof that Nancy was alive, but no agreement was finalized.

Still, the TV star has made it clear she believes her mother is alive. In an emotional Instagram video posted Sunday, February 15, she made a direct plea to the alleged kidnappers. "I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," Savannah expressed. "We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late."

Source: MEGA Police found blood near Nancy Guthrie’s front door.

As the investigation unfolds, another family member has been cleared. Tommaso Cioni — the husband of Savannah’s sister Annie — is no longer considered a suspect after media speculation intensified. According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the entire Guthrie family has been ruled out in connection with Nancy’s disappearance. His statement, released Monday, February 16, confirmed investigators are focusing their efforts elsewhere.

Source: MEGA The Guthrie family has been cleared in the investigation.