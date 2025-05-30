Chris Cuomo Blows Up at 'A--hole' Troll Over 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Comment Live On-Air: 'You Don't Have Any Political Vision'

The outburst came after the viewer took a jab at the host's political analysis, prompting Cuomo to rattle on about his track record.

"I called his first win. I called his second win. I don’t necessarily like that he’s what America is choosing, but I understand it," he explained. "You don’t because you just see him as giving you this power that your lowly, stupid a-- would never had otherwise."

Cuomo didn’t hold back, expressing a mix of pity and disappointment toward the political landscape and those involved.

"I think we can do better than that. Now, I’m also not running for office, I also have to be fair, and I do not believe that people like you should be judged the way Trump is," he continued. "There are a lot of people who are desperate for the right reasons and it’s sad and it’s unfortunate and we should do better and I’m open to that, and I am fair despite the fact that I have to deal with a--holes like you on a regular basis."

This exchange has gained traction online, with many viewers taking to social media to voice their opinions. While some applauded Cuomo for standing his ground, others criticized his tone and language.