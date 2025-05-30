Chris Cuomo Blows Up at 'A--hole' Troll Over 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Comment Live On-Air: 'You Don't Have Any Political Vision'
NewsNation host Chris Cuomo confronted a viewer during a live YouTube session of his show, "The Chris Cuomo Project."
The back-and-forth occurred on Wednesday, May 28, after the viewer accused Cuomo of being afflicted by "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and advised him to "stick to aliens."
Cuomo Called Out
The incident started when Cuomo addressed a range of topics, including his thoughts on political dynamics.
While reading viewer comments, Cuomo came across a remark that he found particularly irksome.
“Stick to Aliens. Your TDS clouds your political vision,” the user commented, suggesting that the journalist's critical stance toward former President Donald Trump compromised his ability to provide insightful political analysis. The sharp retort from Cuomo followed immediately. “You don’t have any political vision, okay?” he exclaimed, dismissing the viewer’s critique. “You are the one suffering from myopia. Look that up. You are the one who can’t get out of your own way. You have Trump Derangement Syndrome. I don’t.”
Cuomo's Response
- 'He's Not a Megalomaniac': Chris Cuomo Defends Donald Trump, Says Ex-President 'Won't Destroy Any of the Institutions' If He Wins Election
- 'I Want to Be Protected': Chris Cuomo Ridicules Megyn Kelly for Calling Donald Trump a 'Protector of Women'
- Donald Trump's Top Aide Attacks MSNBC Host for Calling Out President's 'Mental Illness'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The outburst came after the viewer took a jab at the host's political analysis, prompting Cuomo to rattle on about his track record.
"I called his first win. I called his second win. I don’t necessarily like that he’s what America is choosing, but I understand it," he explained. "You don’t because you just see him as giving you this power that your lowly, stupid a-- would never had otherwise."
Cuomo didn’t hold back, expressing a mix of pity and disappointment toward the political landscape and those involved.
"I think we can do better than that. Now, I’m also not running for office, I also have to be fair, and I do not believe that people like you should be judged the way Trump is," he continued. "There are a lot of people who are desperate for the right reasons and it’s sad and it’s unfortunate and we should do better and I’m open to that, and I am fair despite the fact that I have to deal with a--holes like you on a regular basis."
This exchange has gained traction online, with many viewers taking to social media to voice their opinions. While some applauded Cuomo for standing his ground, others criticized his tone and language.
Cuomo's Stance on Aliens
As he wrapped up his fiery response, Cuomo made it abundantly clear where he stands on the issue of aliens, putting any speculation to rest.
"And I don’t give a s--- about aliens," he told his viewers. "I don’t believe in little green men. I don’t believe in alien spacecraft."