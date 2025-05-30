or
Politics

Chris Cuomo Blows Up at 'A--hole' Troll Over 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Comment Live On-Air: 'You Don't Have Any Political Vision'

Photo of Chris Cuomo
Source: The Chris Cuomo Project

Chris Cuomo lashed out at troll.

May 30 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo confronted a viewer during a live YouTube session of his show, "The Chris Cuomo Project."

The back-and-forth occurred on Wednesday, May 28, after the viewer accused Cuomo of being afflicted by "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and advised him to "stick to aliens."

chris cuomo blows up troll live on air political vision
Source: The Chris Cuomo Project

Chris Cuomo was accused of suffering from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Cuomo Called Out

Source: The Chris Cuomo Project

The incident started when Cuomo addressed a range of topics, including his thoughts on political dynamics.

While reading viewer comments, Cuomo came across a remark that he found particularly irksome.

“Stick to Aliens. Your TDS clouds your political vision,” the user commented, suggesting that the journalist's critical stance toward former President Donald Trump compromised his ability to provide insightful political analysis. The sharp retort from Cuomo followed immediately. “You don’t have any political vision, okay?” he exclaimed, dismissing the viewer’s critique. “You are the one suffering from myopia. Look that up. You are the one who can’t get out of your own way. You have Trump Derangement Syndrome. I don’t.”

Cuomo's Response

chris cuomo blows up troll live on air political vision
Source: The Chris Cuomo Project

Chris Cuomo answered questions from viewers.

The outburst came after the viewer took a jab at the host's political analysis, prompting Cuomo to rattle on about his track record.

"I called his first win. I called his second win. I don’t necessarily like that he’s what America is choosing, but I understand it," he explained. "You don’t because you just see him as giving you this power that your lowly, stupid a-- would never had otherwise."

Cuomo didn’t hold back, expressing a mix of pity and disappointment toward the political landscape and those involved.

"I think we can do better than that. Now, I’m also not running for office, I also have to be fair, and I do not believe that people like you should be judged the way Trump is," he continued. "There are a lot of people who are desperate for the right reasons and it’s sad and it’s unfortunate and we should do better and I’m open to that, and I am fair despite the fact that I have to deal with a--holes like you on a regular basis."

This exchange has gained traction online, with many viewers taking to social media to voice their opinions. While some applauded Cuomo for standing his ground, others criticized his tone and language.

Cuomo's Stance on Aliens

chris cuomo blows up troll live on air political vision
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo used to be a host at CNN.

As he wrapped up his fiery response, Cuomo made it abundantly clear where he stands on the issue of aliens, putting any speculation to rest.

"And I don’t give a s--- about aliens," he told his viewers. "I don’t believe in little green men. I don’t believe in alien spacecraft."

chris cuomo blows up troll live on air political vision
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo started his own show on YouTube.

