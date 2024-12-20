Pete Buttigieg Mocks New Jersey as an 'Unlikely' Setting for Alien Invasion: 'I Would Go for Someplace in the Pacific'

On a recent episode of “The Breakfast Show,” Charlamange tha God asked Buttigieg about the “SUV-sized drones” spotted over the Garden State and if he could disclose whether or not the phenomena is part of an “alien invasion.”

The transportation secretary said, "I mean no disrespect to New Jersey when I say I think it’s very unlikely that an alien invasion would begin in New Jersey."

Co-host DJ Envy jokingly shot back, telling Buttigieg to watch his mouth.

“I love New Jersey. I’m just saying I don’t think that’s the main point of entry that an extraterrestrial would… unless there’s something we don’t know about,” Buttigieg explained. “I would go for someplace in the Pacific where there’s no inhabited space for a couple of hundred miles so that I could get kind of my bearings before I go anywhere anyone is going to see me, right?”