Pete Buttigieg Mocks New Jersey as an 'Unlikely' Setting for Alien Invasion: 'I Would Go for Someplace in the Pacific'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the ongoing panic caused by a wave of drone sightings over New Jersey, sparking fears of a potential alien invasion.
The former South Bend mayor, known for his wit, humorously dismissed the idea of extraterrestrial beings choosing New Jersey as their point of entry.
On a recent episode of “The Breakfast Show,” Charlamange tha God asked Buttigieg about the “SUV-sized drones” spotted over the Garden State and if he could disclose whether or not the phenomena is part of an “alien invasion.”
The transportation secretary said, "I mean no disrespect to New Jersey when I say I think it’s very unlikely that an alien invasion would begin in New Jersey."
Co-host DJ Envy jokingly shot back, telling Buttigieg to watch his mouth.
“I love New Jersey. I’m just saying I don’t think that’s the main point of entry that an extraterrestrial would… unless there’s something we don’t know about,” Buttigieg explained. “I would go for someplace in the Pacific where there’s no inhabited space for a couple of hundred miles so that I could get kind of my bearings before I go anywhere anyone is going to see me, right?”
Charlamage then asked, “What if they’ve been watching us for years already?”
“Yea, maybe, I don’t know,” Buttigieg said.
“Secretary Pete knows something,” the host joked.
Buttigieg's comments went viral on social media, with several online sleuths sharing various conspiracy theories about the government's knowledge surrounding the mysterious drone sightings.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "That's exactly what a politician that’s being controlled by an alien parasite would say."
Another X user commented: "Instead of mocking people, Mayor Pete should level with us and tell us what the h--- they are or who is flying them."
A third person joked: "Buttigieg never said it WAS NOT an invasion."
The surge in drone sightings over New Jersey and parts of New York has raised serious security concerns among residents and authorities alike.
There have been reports of drones being spotted near 17 U.S. military installations, including those near Chinese-owned properties in Hawaii and Utah.
Despite mounting pressure from concerned citizens and officials, the White House has downplayed the situation, refraining from taking immediate action.
In response to the escalating drone activity, the Federal Aviation Administration has implemented a temporary ban on drone operations over select areas of New Jersey until mid-January. Additionally, authorities have warned of using "deadly force" against drones posing a threat.