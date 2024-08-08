'He's Panicking': Donald Trump Thinks His Team Is 'Failing' Ahead of Surprise News Conference, Says Ex-White House Aide

The timing of Trump's press conference is particularly noteworthy given the recent developments in the political landscape.

Over the past 18 days, Vice President Harris has solidified her position as the Democratic nominee for president, narrowing the gap between her and Trump in the polls.

According to Real Clear Politics, Joe Biden's VP began her campaign seven points behind the former president. Now, she's leading in an average of polls by a single point, with some polls showing her with an 11-point lead in critical swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

