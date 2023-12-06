'He's Not a Megalomaniac': Chris Cuomo Defends Donald Trump, Says Ex-President 'Won't Destroy Any of the Institutions' If He Wins Election

Cuomo had both Republican commentator Scottie Nell Hughes and former Democratic Ohio state Senator Nina Turner as guests on his show to discuss what a second Trump term would look like.

The host said, "I feel that what the media, the left, is doing is well-intentioned, they care, but they’re giving Trump too much credit, and they’re making him a big deal."

"The reason the guy isn’t gonna destroy any of the institutions is ’cause he doesn’t understand them, Scottie. He doesn’t have those kinds of ambitions. He doesn’t have that kind of philosophy," Cuomo continued. "He’s not a megalomaniac because he doesn’t think that way. He just wants to win because he lost, and he wants to get back in and do what he did the first time, which is basically what Republicans do with a lot worse language."