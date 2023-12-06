'He's Not a Megalomaniac': Chris Cuomo Defends Donald Trump, Says Ex-President 'Won't Destroy Any of the Institutions' If He Wins Election
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on a number of criticisms levied against former President Donald Trump.
During a recent panel on his NewsNation show, Cuomo claimed that he doesn't believe that Trump would "destroy any of the institutions" in our government if re-elected president in 2024.
Cuomo had both Republican commentator Scottie Nell Hughes and former Democratic Ohio state Senator Nina Turner as guests on his show to discuss what a second Trump term would look like.
The host said, "I feel that what the media, the left, is doing is well-intentioned, they care, but they’re giving Trump too much credit, and they’re making him a big deal."
"The reason the guy isn’t gonna destroy any of the institutions is ’cause he doesn’t understand them, Scottie. He doesn’t have those kinds of ambitions. He doesn’t have that kind of philosophy," Cuomo continued. "He’s not a megalomaniac because he doesn’t think that way. He just wants to win because he lost, and he wants to get back in and do what he did the first time, which is basically what Republicans do with a lot worse language."
Hughes pushed back, telling the host, "I’m gonna respectfully disagree with you. Trump wants to simplify a bureaucracy that has been built up over decades by both parties, and that’s why both parties, including Republicans, are not happy to see him on the ticket."
"So it’s not that he doesn’t understand. Remember, he is a very smart man. Just ask him, he’ll tell you," he added.
The 53-year-old former CNN host faced backlash after a recent appearance on the PBD podcast where he said he would be "open" to voting for Trump in 2024.
"I am always open," he told Patrick Bet-David. "And I’ll tell you this: People say, ‘Oh, bulls---! You’ve never voted for a Republican in your life.’ Wrong. Not only have I, the first vote I ever cast was for a Republican."
Both clips of the NewsNation panel and the PBD podcast were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users called out the host leaning more and more right-wing since losing his primetime spot on CNN.
One user wrote, "It's insane seeing a once strong-headed liberal voice go down such a rabbit hole as to actually support Donald F------ Trump."
Another commented, "Cuomo doesn't have any actual beliefs, he just finds an audience and panders to them."
A third wrote, "H--- has frozen over! Chris Cuomo thinks Biden is a greater danger to America than Trump, the guy who literally attacked America on January 6th."