Stealing His Spot? Chris Harrison Reveals Which 'Bachelor' Alums Were After Coveted Hosting Gig

“[He] saw the opportunity of a job that would be really phenomenal,” the disgraced media mogul continued, “and no doubt he wanted that job.”

Harrison's position on the series was compromised after an interview with former contestant Rachel Lindsay, where he defended Rachael Kirkconnell, who starred on Season 25, for attending an Antebellum-themed party in college.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the network recruited people such as retired NFL player Emmanuel Acho and old Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host. Season 5 Bachelor lead, Jesse Palmer, then took the position.