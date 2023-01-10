Stealing His Spot? Chris Harrison Reveals Which 'Bachelor' Alums Were After Coveted Hosting Gig
Chris Harrison just called out one Bachelor star for trying to steal his former job.
During the debut episode of "Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison," the axed host of the hit ABC show revealed Nick Viall was vying for his beloved gig after he was ousted from the dating series in 2021.
“Nick wasn’t really strongly against me or said anything, but I think Nick was one of those, among many, who probably saw the blood in the water,“ Harrison spilled about the star of Season 21.
“[He] saw the opportunity of a job that would be really phenomenal,” the disgraced media mogul continued, “and no doubt he wanted that job.”
Harrison's position on the series was compromised after an interview with former contestant Rachel Lindsay, where he defended Rachael Kirkconnell, who starred on Season 25, for attending an Antebellum-themed party in college.
In the aftermath of the scandal, the network recruited people such as retired NFL player Emmanuel Acho and old Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host. Season 5 Bachelor lead, Jesse Palmer, then took the position.
“It helped them with their 15 minutes of fame,” he said of the people who replaced him, adding they “used” his firing “for their benefit.”
“It’s the people that you would expect. I knew about certain cast members that were calling in. It was hilarious,” Harrison noted. “And the funny thing is, the people that were calling in, I knew had no chance to get the job.”
Despite so many cast members trying to host the show, the 51-year-old, who spent 19 years with the franchise, thought there was only one person in particular who could take the duties on.
“I appreciated him because if anybody had sights on the job, it easily was Wells [Adams], and deservedly so by the way,” he explained. “I thought, to be completely candid, that Wells was going to get the job. I thought it was kind of the easiest call … he’s in the family, everybody loves him, it just seemed like a layup.”