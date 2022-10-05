Chris Kirkpatrick Says Justin Timberlake Isn't 'Stopping' An *NSYNC Reunion From Happening: 'We're All In Different Head Spaces'

"You know, nothing right now — we're all just kind of doing our own thing and you know, enjoying being single from the band. So there's a lot that would have to happen for the five of us to agree on and that's all across the board," Kirkpatrick, 50, said on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, which was published on Wednesday, October 5.

"That's not pointing a finger at any one person — just the five of us are just in different places in our heads, and we're trying to be busy, trying to stay busy. I'd be a lot busier if I didn't get kicked off," he said, referring to being eliminated from The Masked Singer.