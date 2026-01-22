or
Chris Noth Comes Clean About Where He Stands With 'SATC' Costar Sarah Jessica Parker: 'We're Not Friends'

Source: MEGA;Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson/Facebook

Chris Noth revealed where he stands with Sarah Jessica Parker, saying they’re 'not friends.'

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

Chris Noth is opening up about where things really stand between him and his former S-- and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker.

On the upcoming Monday, January 26, episode of “Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson,” the actor addressed his relationship with Parker following the sexual assault allegations made against him in late 2021.

“We’re not friends,” Noth, 71, said plainly. “I think that’s pretty obvious.”

Source: Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson/Facebook

Chris Noth said he is 'not friends' with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Noth explained that the distance began after Parker, along with SATC costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, released a message expressing support for the alleged victim.

“The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” he said. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

The actor’s planned cameo on And Just Like That was reportedly scrapped after multiple women accused him of sexual assault in December 2021. Noth has repeatedly denied the allegations, previously calling them “completely ridiculous” and saying they have “absolutely no basis in fact.”

Source: MEGA

The actor criticized his former costars’ public statement.

Speaking further with host Kara Mayer Robinson, Noth described his former costars’ response as “more Hollywood than Hollywood.”

“But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this,” he said, ” adding that he wished they had contacted him directly before issuing their statement. “And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

Noth, who recently criticized Parker’s Golden Globes win, reflected on what he believes was “gained” — and “lost” — after the fallout.

“You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not. That’s important to know,” he shared. “I just know if it had been on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that.”

That was hurtful, and it really affected everything,” he added.

Source: MEGA

Chris Noth denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

In a separate interview, the Law & Order alum made it clear he has no intention of stepping away from acting, despite the controversy.

“I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” Noth said. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one. And I can’t just say ‘Well, OK, that’s it for me’ because of that.”

He continued, “I’m an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can’t just rest on my laurels.”

Source: MEGA

Chris Noth's cameo on 'And Just Like That' was reportedly removed.

Noth admitted navigating a comeback has been difficult.

“People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not,” he said. “I have to just continue on. It’s rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life,” Noth concluded.

