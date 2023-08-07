Chris Noth Denies Sexual Assault Accusations in First Interview Since Scandal: 'It's a Salacious Story'

The 68-year-old further noted his refusal to throw in the towel and call it quits on his career because of serious allegations never occurred.

"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," the Law & Order star detailed. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened."