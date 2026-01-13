Chris Noth Makes Shady Comment About 'SATC' Costar Sarah Jessica Parker After Golden Globes Win

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Noth raised eyebrows after appearing to throw subtle shade at his former S-- and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker following her big Golden Globes moment. On January 6, Parker was honored with the 2026 Carol Burnett Award during the Golden Globes’ "Golden Eve" special in Beverly Hills, Calif., recognizing her lasting impact on television. While Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on SATC, appeared emotional and grateful for the career milestone, Noth seemed to take a very different approach.

Source: Golden Globes/YouTube Chris Noth appeared to shade Sarah Jessica Parker after her Golden Globes win.

Shortly after the ceremony, the actor posted a gym selfie on Instagram, showing himself mid-workout. Looking flushed and drenched in sweat, he held heavy weights in both hands as he fiercely looked at the camera. "F&@k new years - LETS GO!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

One follower commented, "You mean f--- sjp & her award right? lol," prompting a blunt response from Noth, who replied, "Right."

The shady comment comes after Noth’s complicated history with the S-- and the City franchise.

Source: chrisnothofficial/Instagram The disgraced actor posted a sweaty gym selfie.

His cameo was allegedly scrapped after multiple women accused Noth of sexual assault in December 2021. The actor denied the allegations, later calling them "completely ridiculous" with "absolutely no basis in fact" in an interview with USA Today.

Source: MEGA Chris Noth has a complicated history with the 'SATC' franchise and allegations against him.

In a separate interview, Noth again brushed off any criminal wrongdoing, acknowledging only infidelity during his marriage to Tara Wilson, whom he married in 2012, OK! reported. "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime," Noth said during an August 2025 interview.

Reflecting further on the affair, he admitted: "You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun. You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and s-- is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have s-- with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

Source: MEGA Chris Noth insisted he will continue acting despite his prior scandals.

The 71-year-old actor also made it clear he has no plans to step away from his acting career despite the controversy. "I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," the Law & Order alum said. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened."