Disgraced 'Sex And The City' Star Chris Noth Reportedly Returns To Acting

Less than one year after being accused of sexual assault by four women, disgraced Sex and the City alum Chris Noth has reportedly started to make his way back to the world of acting — starting small with local theater.

On Saturday, August 27, the former And Just Like That star participated in a one-night reading of a 1959 play entitled Rhinoceros at a venue in ​​Great Barrington, Mass. Noth allegedly not only starred in the reading, but also served as a producer and director for the production as well.