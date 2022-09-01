Disgraced 'Sex And The City' Star Chris Noth Reportedly Returns To Acting
Less than one year after being accused of sexual assault by four women, disgraced Sex and the City alum Chris Noth has reportedly started to make his way back to the world of acting — starting small with local theater.
On Saturday, August 27, the former And Just Like That star participated in a one-night reading of a 1959 play entitled Rhinoceros at a venue in Great Barrington, Mass. Noth allegedly not only starred in the reading, but also served as a producer and director for the production as well.
Despite the alarming allegations against him, the audience was purportedly receptive to Noth’s dramatic chops, with one source describing the star as proving to be a “consummate stage actor.”
“It was well-received,” an unnamed insider explained of his lowkey return to the limelight, adding that Noth’s performance even landed him a “standing ovation at the end.”
But it wasn’t just theater patrons that appeared to enjoy the one-night engagement — Noth was also said to be “very happy with the show.”
“Theater is his main love,” the source continued, adding that “everyone loved it” and Noth “plans to present future productions of this play.”
Prior to the event, the controversial star teased his comeback on social media, sharing an Instagram carousel depicting several clearly doctored photos of fake news reports detailing rhinoceros sightings in the typically odd-toed ungulate-free area of Massachusetts.
“Rhinoceros in Great Barrington?! It’s absurd… or is it??” Noth captioned the post. “Come join us before you grow your own horn.”
In December 2021, several women accused Noth of sexual assault, ultimately leading to his and being written out of the And Just Like That season one finale.
Noth denied the allegations against him.
Page Six was the first news outlet to report on Noth’s return to acting.