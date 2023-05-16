Chris Pratt Ripped Apart for Shading His Ex-Wife Anna Faris With 'Ignorant' Post: 'I’ve Lost So Much Respect for You'
Chris Pratt is being scolded and accused of being a bad ex-husband and co-parent.
On Sunday, May 14, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Instagram, specifically shouting out his mom, Kathy Pratt, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and her mother, Maria Shriver.
Pratt’s followers quickly noticed the subtle absence of the actor’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, in the post, despite The House Bunny actress being the mother of his first child, Jack, 10.
The 43-year-old mentioned his son, however, it seemed to only be in order to praise Schwarzenegger for being "the best step mama," further gushing over how "our two daughters [Eloise, almost 1, and Lyla, 2] are so lucky to have you."
"Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there," his post began alongside a photo of the three important women in his life.
"Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life," he expressed.
"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always," Pratt continued. "And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law."
"And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do — thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today," Pratt concluded.
The Jurassic World actor’s comments section was flooded with mixed feelings toward his appreciation post.
Some users shunned the star for snubbing Faris, with one user writing, "What about your first wife? 🤔 she’s being super mom raising your first child," and another adding, "ALSO HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ANNA.. THE ONE WHO MADE YOU A FATHER, THE ONE WHO HELPS RAISE YOUR FIRST CHILD SMH."
A third person slammed him, writing: "That’s not right, I’ve lost so much respect for you and the fact of NOT ACKNOWLEDGING your first child’s mom bc the fact that she’s doing more with constant doctor visits and has been there for your 1st child the least thing you could do is thank her as the mother of YOUR 1st child. It automatically shows the ignorance on your behalf."
Others defended Pratt, as one fan noted, "You all are clearly not children of divorce & it shows. I don’t wish it on anyone, but it’s NOT normal for parents to make social media posts about their exes, even if they share children. I would never expect either of my parents to honor/celebrate anyone except their current spouses, no matter how cordial they may be. 🤦♀️🤦♀️."