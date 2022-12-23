Chris Pratt Gets Stung In The Eye By A Bee, Blames Famous Beekeeper Erika Thompson For 'Inspiring' Him
Chris Pratt's curiosity about bees landed him in a sticky situation.
The Parks and Recreation alum, 43, revealed he was stung in the eye by one of the flying insects after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson.
"She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands,'" Pratt, who covered his eyes in a pair of dark sunglasses, divulged in a Wednesday, December 21, Instagram video, while emphasizing how it "built up this false sense of security" in him.
"I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball," he said of attempting to move the hive on his own. "So, anyways, f**k that bee lady."
Despite seemingly throwing shade at Thompson, Pratt ensured it was all love between the two, tagging the beekeeper and captioning the clip, "@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…"
Thompson replied to the The Super Mario Bros. Movie star, appearing to reference his role as the video game character, Mario, writing, "Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario."
Although Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, did sustain a serious injury, fans flooded the comment section to laugh at the funny man with one writing, "😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣Sorry for laughing bro, you know where my heart is but daaaaamn!!!🐝." Another penned, "That made me laugh out loud in a quiet room full of people 😂."
Others called out how it was probably not the smartest move to be so close to the bees as an amateur.
"bro you can’t just approach bees…they have to know you or also be smoked into calmness 🤣🤣," one added while another quipped, "Galaxies my man not bees 😵💫just saying."