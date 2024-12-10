or
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Defends Comedian After He Walked Out Mid-Set at Billionaire's Holiday Party

Chris Rock's brother defended him after he abruptly left the stage mid-set at an exclusive holiday party.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is defending the comedian after he caused a stir by storming off stage during a performance at Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s exclusive holiday party in early December.

Chris reportedly walked out mid-set after spotting someone in the audience recording his performance.

“Just so you guys know, anybody that [films] at a comedy club is a f------ a------!” Tony, who is also known for his own comedy chops, stated in an interview with a news outlet while at Los Angeles International Airport. “We’re working on the material all the time.”

Tony Rock fully understood why his brother reacted the way he did.

"If you record it and put it up before the joke is perfected, it's like a chef giving you a plate of food before it's finished. It's like buying a car before they're done making it. You should wait for the finished product,” Tony added.

According to the New York Post, people at the party were surprised about Chris’ appearance as “no big announcement” was made beforehand and “nobody had seen him” there.

The “Gun Control” singer, who was casually dressed for the occasion, reportedly got the Australian elite’s attention right away when he spoke about American politics.

“Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets," Chris began.

Chris Rock seemed to spot someone filming him, which caused him to leave the venue.

However, just a few minutes later, “he saw something the audience did not."

"Like he went momentarily ape and shouted something like he wasn’t supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn’t supposed to happen,” gossip columnist Cindy Adams detailed.

This frustration quickly escalated into him pushing his way through the exit doors located behind the audience.

“The stunned audience was redeemed with Keith Urban. He did an hour and a half. Everyone [was] dancing,” Cindy added, referring to how the country star took over.

Chris Rock never came back to the party.

Of course, people were quick to share their thoughts about the controversial moment online.

“That was a joke? I don't even get it? What's the context of the joke because 'putting all the Mexicans on rockets' doesn't even make sense,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “Me when i said a racist joke but i didn't know people were recording me.”

“Not billionaires paying for exclusive racist jokes lmao,” a third added.

“Me getting a hold of Will Smith,” a fourth mentioned, referring to the actor who slapped Chris at the 2022 Oscars.

This isn’t the first time Chris’ jokes have led to a major scene on stage.

In 2022, he found himself at the center of a scandal after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he said, unaware that she was dealing with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about his wife.

The joke didn’t go over well with her husband, Will, who stormed the stage and slapped Chris.

"Keep my wife's name out your f------- mouth!" the I Am Legend star later said while he was in his seat.

Soon after, Will apologized via Instagram, writing, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Four months later, Chris didn’t hold back, calling out Will during one of his comedy shows.

“I’m not a victim, motherf-----,” he said at the time.

“Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf-----,” he continued. “But I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

TMZ interviewed Tony.

