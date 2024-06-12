OK Magazine
Rob Schneider Calls Out 'A-------' Will Smith 2 Years After Oscars Slap: 'He's Been Hiding the Fact of Who He Really Is'

rob schneider calls out a will smith after oscars slap pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Rob Schneider is team Chris Rock.

Two years after Will Smith slapped Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Schneider couldn't help but go off about the Men in Black star's antics.

rob schneider calls out a will smith after oscars slap
Source: mega

Rob Schneider gave a scathing interview about Will Smith.

“Will Smith is a t---,” Schneider said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an a-------."

"It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation. You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors," Schneider, 60, added about Smith, whom he called a "complete, utter fraud."

chris rock turned down reenact will smith slapunfrosted shook jerry seinfeld
Source: abc

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Though Smith, 55, was banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years, Schneider doesn't think his punishment is enough for coming up on stage and slapping Rock, 59, for making a joke about the Bad Boys star's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will is a douchebag,” Rob said. “The thing is that’s how politically correct the Academy is. That they were so cowardly because if I would have done that, they would have been hauled off to prison.”

Rob claimed the Academy was "so worried about being racist or whatever" that it took them some time to take action against Will.

rob schneider calls out a will smith after oscars slap
Source: mega

Will Smith was banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.

MORE ON:
Rob Schneider
“The point is, violence is what it is. And whether the color of your skin or your religion, it doesn’t matter if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there,” he insisted.

As Chris' friend, Rob said he was deeply hurt by the whole debacle, and he didn't "want to talk to anybody" for a while.

chris rock turned down reenact will smith slapunfrosted shook jerry seinfeld
Source: mega

Chris Rock was hurt by the ordeal, Rob Schneider said.

“I don’t blame him. But it took him a while to get to where he could react to it because it was a lot,” he said. “He’s a very sensitive, great guy and he’s literally a genius."

“So, just trying to figure out the right way at the right timing, it was him because I would have said something. I’m an idiot. I would have … tried to kick back," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

