Rob Schneider Calls Out 'A-------' Will Smith 2 Years After Oscars Slap: 'He's Been Hiding the Fact of Who He Really Is'

“Will Smith is a t---,” Schneider said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an a-------."

"It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation. You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors," Schneider, 60, added about Smith, whom he called a "complete, utter fraud."