OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Rock
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Rock Went to Counseling After 'Humiliating' Will Smith Slap, Leslie Jones Reveals: 'It Really Affected Him'

chris rock counseling will smith slap leslie jones
Source: MEGA; ABC
By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Leslie Jones revealed how her friend Chris Rock truly felt after Will Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars.

"That s--- was humiliating. It really affected him," the Saturday Night Live alum admitted while promoting her upcoming memoir ahead of its release on Tuesday, September 19. "People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that."

Article continues below advertisement
chris rock counseling will smith slap leslie jones
Source: MEGA

Leslie Jones wanted to jump to Chris Rock's defense after watching her friend get slapped at the 2022 Oscars.

"He had to go to counseling with his daughters," Jones confessed of Rock — who shares Lola, 21, and Zahra, 19, with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.

"It made me so infuriated," the comedian expressed regarding her own personal feelings witnessing the ordeal go down on her television screen during March of last year. "You don't know that I was going to jump in my car and roll up there. I was so f---ing mad on so many levels."

Article continues below advertisement

"I was like, 'Chris, when he got up why didn't you run?'," Jones joked. "'I would've been running around that stage like "Will, calm down. Jada [Pinkett Smith], call your man!'"

"For a long a-- time I was just mad," the 56-year-old explained."Chris Rock did a f------ joke. I know Will, too... I was like, you couldn't handle that s--- afterwards? This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching."

chris rock counseling will smith slap leslie jones
Source: ABC

Will Smith infamously struck Chris Rock across the face during the 94th Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones noted an opportunity during a later point in the awards show where she believed Smith had the chance to make up for his actions.

"He could have still fixed it," the Ghostbusters actress detailed, suggesting he could have said, "I shouldn't have did that. Bring Chris out. I can not accept the Oscar right now because that was f---ing wrong,'" when he accepted his award for Best Actor that same evening.

MORE ON:
Chris Rock

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

One year after the slap heard around the word, Rock dropped a Netflix comedy special titled Selective Outrage, which Jones said was a way to cope and move on from the embarrassing incident.

"Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we f------ go talk about it on the f------ stage. Thank God we've got the stage," Jones dished.

chris rock counseling will smith slap leslie jones
Source: MEGA

Leslie Jones said getting slapped during the live televised event 'really affected' Chris Rock.

Article continues below advertisement

Rock, who Jones described to be "like a brother" to her, received the honor of writing the foreward to her memoir.

"He's just always there to give me the perfect advice when I need it," Jones sweetly concluded.

Source: OK!

People interviewed Jones ahead of her upcoming book release.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.