Chris Rock Went to Counseling After 'Humiliating' Will Smith Slap, Leslie Jones Reveals: 'It Really Affected Him'
Leslie Jones revealed how her friend Chris Rock truly felt after Will Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars.
"That s--- was humiliating. It really affected him," the Saturday Night Live alum admitted while promoting her upcoming memoir ahead of its release on Tuesday, September 19. "People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that."
"He had to go to counseling with his daughters," Jones confessed of Rock — who shares Lola, 21, and Zahra, 19, with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.
"It made me so infuriated," the comedian expressed regarding her own personal feelings witnessing the ordeal go down on her television screen during March of last year. "You don't know that I was going to jump in my car and roll up there. I was so f---ing mad on so many levels."
"I was like, 'Chris, when he got up why didn't you run?'," Jones joked. "'I would've been running around that stage like "Will, calm down. Jada [Pinkett Smith], call your man!'"
"For a long a-- time I was just mad," the 56-year-old explained."Chris Rock did a f------ joke. I know Will, too... I was like, you couldn't handle that s--- afterwards? This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching."
Jones noted an opportunity during a later point in the awards show where she believed Smith had the chance to make up for his actions.
"He could have still fixed it," the Ghostbusters actress detailed, suggesting he could have said, "I shouldn't have did that. Bring Chris out. I can not accept the Oscar right now because that was f---ing wrong,'" when he accepted his award for Best Actor that same evening.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One year after the slap heard around the word, Rock dropped a Netflix comedy special titled Selective Outrage, which Jones said was a way to cope and move on from the embarrassing incident.
"Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we f------ go talk about it on the f------ stage. Thank God we've got the stage," Jones dished.
Rock, who Jones described to be "like a brother" to her, received the honor of writing the foreward to her memoir.
"He's just always there to give me the perfect advice when I need it," Jones sweetly concluded.
People interviewed Jones ahead of her upcoming book release.