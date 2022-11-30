Will Smith Recalls 'Horrific Night' Of The Oscars Slap: 'I Just Lost It'

It was the slap heard ‘round the world!

Months after actor Will Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock after he made a hurtful joke surrounding his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, while attending the Academy Awards back in March, the I Am Legend actor is getting candid about the viral incident.

Earlier this week, Smith sat down with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, where he detailed the “horrific night” in which the incident occurred.