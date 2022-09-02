Chris Rock Declares 'Ugly' Will Smith Impersonated 'A Perfect Person For 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Chris Rock is finally speaking out about the slap seen around the world.
Months after Will Smith charged the Oscars stage and slapped the comedian across the face over a joke he made about the A-lister's wife, Rock spoke on how that moment marked the first time The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star showed his true colors.
"Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," Rock lamented to Dave Chappelle during the pair's sold-out show at Liverpool’s M&S Arena, as they are currently touring together in the U.K. "Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men."
WHERE DO WILL & JADA PINKETT SMITH REALLY STAND MONTHS AFTER INFAMOUS OSCARS SLAP?
Rock was referring to the unforgettable incident in March at the 2022 Academy Awards where Smith lost his cool after the presenter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair, seemingly unaware that she suffers from alopecia.
In response, the Red Table Talk host rolled her eyes, prompting her movie star husband to storm the stage and defend her honor in his own controversial way, slapping Rock in the face. Smith proceeded to shout, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth," as he made his way back to his seat.
Rock, the attendees and viewers at home were left absolutely stunned, making the situation all that more awkward when Smith won Best Actor for King Richard later in the night.
Sparking a conversation about what went down during the comedians' U.K. show, Chappelle cheekily asked, "Did that s**t hurt?" to which Rock replied, “Goddamn right … the motherf**ker hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."
Though the Independence Day actor offered an apology one day after the award show, he was banned from all Academy events for 10 years.
FROM SLAP TO SWIPE RIGHT: CHRIS ROCK CAUGHT ON A-LIST DATING APP RAYA AFTER WILL SMITH BEAT UP
“I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote in a message shared on social media at the time. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”