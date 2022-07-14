Kevin Hart Reveals Will Smith Is 'Apologetic' 4 Months After Oscars Slap: 'He's In A Better Space'

Four months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, it seems like the former had had some time to reflect on his actions.

"Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward," Kevin Hart, who is pals with both Rock and Smith, told Entertainment Tonight. "I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best."

"I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can't judge a person by one thing," he added. "Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."