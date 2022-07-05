Summer FunChris Rock & Lake Bell Spark Dating Romance Rumors By Spending The Holiday Weekend Together
It looks like Chris Rock and Lake Bell may have struck up a romance!
The 57-year-old comedian and 43-year-old actress first caused rumors to swirl when they attended a baseball game in St. Louis together, but since then, they've embarked on quite a few outings without other company involved. In fact, photos prove the two just spent the Fourth of July weekend side by side!
On Saturday, July 2, TMZ paparazzi caught the pair dining at Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi, and the following morning, they brunched at Coast Restaurant.
The stars have each been married before: Bell and tattoo artist Scott Campbell got hitched in 2013 and share son Ozgood, 5, and daughter Nova, 7, but split in 2020.
The Bless This Mess star announced their breakup with an Instagram post.
JADA PINKETT SMITH BREAKS HER SILENCE OVER WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS
"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," she revealed. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."
Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live alum was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016 and they welcomed two daughters together, Zahra, 18, and Lola, 20.
As OK! exclusively reported, Rock was spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya prior to hitting it off with Bell. "A dad first don't worry 2 kids in college / Live music / a play / a game / love to travel," his bio read. "Open to various types of relationships just be honest and we'll figure it out. Clarity is kindness. I can't wait to get off this app."
The past six months have been a bit rocky for the dad-of-two, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after making a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. At the time, the star was unaware the Gotham actress suffered from alopecia.
A few days later, the Madagascar star kicked off his standup comedy tour, where he admitted he was still "processing" the situation. An insider claimed Rock isn't "concerned" about the ordeal anymore and is instead focused on his career.