Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence Over Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 53, had made the aggressive move after the comedian, 57, joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a style she's been embracing lately due to her battle with alopecia.

Before Rock presented the nominees for Best Documentary Feature, he made a string of quips before targeting the Gotham star, saying, "Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2." Smith then stormed the stage and slapped him across the face, and upon returning to his seat, he shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."