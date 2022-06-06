Chrishell Stause & G Flip 'Were Making Out Like Crazy' During 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards As Reality Star's Ex Jason Oppenheim Was In Attendance

The Selling Sunset star previously dated Oppenheim for a couple of months, but they called it quits after the latter realized he didn't want to have kids. After watching the latest season, the real estate broker got candid about how he's doing without Stause by his side.

“I thought the season was great and I think it’s, you know, maybe our best and it’s certainly doing very well… So I think I’m happy on that front… But yeah, it was by far the most difficult season for me to watch," he told Extra. “It was extremely difficult to watch Episode 10, to say the least.”

“That was a difficult time for both of us, but you know, to see that scene was extremely difficult for sure, and yeah," he said, referring to their emotional phone conversation, where they decided to go their separate ways.