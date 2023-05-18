Chrishell Stause Reveals Executive Producers Were Surprised She Didn't Film Wedding to G Flip on 'Selling Sunset'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip surprised everyone when they announced they got married in mid-May, and now the Selling Sunset star shared why she didn't want the cameras around for the moment.
"I know that is not going to be popular with everybody, and it wasn't, but it's one of those things ... I think that it's a balance being on a show like this of what to share and what not to share. I think it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful. But with that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us," the 41-year-old said in a new interview, adding that executive producers were surprised by the move.
The realtor admitted her friends and family knew she and the singer, 29, were going to tie the knot, but it was still a "last minute" decision.
"We decided this moment was going to be for us, but they could watch on our livestream and we promised we're just going to do it every year, whether it's a Vegas situation or somewhere else, but just every year something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everyone together and every single year just celebrate," she gushed.
"We're really excited to share it with everybody. I have to say — we went the most untraditional route you could go. Everything you're supposed to do, we did not do. I mean, day of, we just decided to — we just picked an outfit we liked from our closet, no thought about it before, we forgot to do the traditional engagement," she added of the milestone. "We bypassed that, paperwork, all the things people get stressed about, all this stuff. To be honest with you, it's one of those things, even though it's the most untraditional marriage in the way things are supposed to go, it has been the most important and meaningful thing in my life, so I think everyone has their own path in the way you do things and it was so imperfectly perfect."
As OK! previously reported, the reality starlet shared the news in a video to Instagram on May 10.
"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream!I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥," she captioned the post about her partner.
The two met at a party in 2021, and one year later, they confirmed their romance in May 2022 during the Season 5 reunion episode of the Netflix series.
Stause spoke with E! News.