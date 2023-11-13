It's Over: Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage After 6 Months of Marriage
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are over.
According to court documents obtained by OK!, Kim Kardashian's hairstylist, 40, filed to end his six-month marriage to The White Lotus actor, 28, on Monday, November 13.
Per the legal documents, Appleton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. Luckily, the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.
In April, the estranged pair famously were married by The Kardashians star alongside Shania Twain in a Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel. "People that work for Kim Kardashian don’t dare make a move without first consulting her. Let’s just say if Chris didn’t have Kim’s approval, he wouldn’t be dating Lukas," a source exclusively told OK! after the ceremony.
"Kim runs her inner circle with an iron fist. Before anyone is allowed into the super exclusive club, they need to receive Kim’s blessing," the source continued. "Lucas isn’t just dating Chris — he’s also dating Kim. Never forget that Kim is the boss."
The pair first went public with their love in February after a trip to Mexico. The duo were engaged mere weeks later. "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," Appleton told Drew Barrymore earlier this year. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."
Only one week later, Gage raved about their relationship during an appearance on the Today show. "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he said of Appleton. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," the Euphoria star explained about finding love in a separate interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the split may be sad, it may not be all that surprising as people in Appleton and Gage's inner circle were shocked by their whirlwind romance. "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," a source spilled. "They seem like the real deal."