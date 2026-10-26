Chrissy Metz Says GLP-1s Helped Her Stop 'Obsessing' Over Food Amid Weight-Loss Journey: 'It's Been Super, Super Helpful'

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Chrissy Metz opened up about the positive side effects of GLP-1s amid her weight-loss journey. The actress chatted about the major difference she's seen in her health while walking the red carpet for her new series Nocturne on October 25. The 46-year-old took the Broadway stage for the first time in & Juliet over the summer and realized she never would have been able to give her all during the performances if it weren't for the weight-loss medication.

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Source: MEGA Chrissy Metz revealed that GLP-1s helped her with inflammation.

"I think honestly being able to run around a stage eight shows a week was like really amazing," she said in the interview. "And, like, the inflammation was really minimized, in a way that I was like, 'Oh.'" Metz even noted that the medication, which she started several months ago, assisted with symptoms of perimenopause as she continues to age. "Because, you know, I'm perimenopausal," she gushed. "I got knee issues. Like, there's things going on."

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'It's Been Super, Super Helpful'

Source: MEGA Chrissy Metz admitted that weight-loss medication stopped her 'food noise.'

Metz has been open in the past about "food noise," which is defined as persistent, unwanted mental chatter about food, eating or calories. She explained that the injection gave her the "mental capacity" to focus on other aspects of her life rather than constant intrusive thoughts about what she would or should be eating. "Just like also the mental capacity to have other things to think about than obsessing about, you know, the food noise and all that," she noted. "That's been super super helpful."

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'Not Getting Any Younger'

Source: METZ Chrissy Metz was skeptical of GLP-1s for several years.

In August, Metz touted similar benefits while announcing her journey with weight-loss medication and partnership with Ro following years of skepticism. "I’m just not a girl who just wants to do something because some of my friends are doing it," she shared at the time. However, her doctor brought to her attention that GLP-1s had been known to assist patients with obesity-related health issues and side effects, which ultimately led to her father's death. "I’m not getting any younger,” she continued in an interview. “I’m in perimenopause, and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father, and I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me."

Source: MEGA Chrissy Metz is pairing her medication with exercise and a healthy diet.