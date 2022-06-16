Would Chrissy Teigen Appear On Any 'Real Housewives' Franchises? Find Out!

Instead, the model, 36, enjoys "meditation" and stays away from "big, brutal conflict and attacks."

Teigen's show Chrissy's Court is much more tame, which is just how she likes it. "We have a very orderly court room," she said. "It's like everyday gripes that you would have, like, with your roommate or, like, a little bit of disorderly conduct and things."

Though she's friends with a slew of A-listers, she doesn't want "big celebrities" to show up, as they "scare the crap out of me," she admitted.

"That’s why I used to drink a lot for award shows and stuff," Teigen, who recently quite drinking, noted. "I'm, like, a little scared for, like, a big sober award season 'cause I'm, like, 'Oh my gosh,' like facing everybody, like, head-on. I still get nervous around celebrities that are friends of mine, like, I really do. There’s just something about it."