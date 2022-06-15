Cash Crunch: Erika Jayne Discloses She Owes Over $2 Million In Taxes, Admits She Doesn't Have The Money To Pay

According to Radar, the reality star has been asked to fork over a pair of diamond earrings Girardi once gifted her, as the aforementioned trustee claimed he bought the jewelry with the funds he stole. At the time, the jewelry cost $750, but it's now valued at $1.4 million.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has asked a judge to dismiss the order, claiming she's an "innocent spouse" who wasn't aware of her ex's actions, but while pleading her case, she inevitably had to air out details of her own finances.