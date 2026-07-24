Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Asks Mitch McConnell to Hang Out During Her Washington, D.C., Visit as Rumors About Senator's Well-Being Mount

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Chrissy Teigen joined the growing crowd of critics who called for more transparency into Mitch McConnell's mysterious health woes. The senator, 84, was hospitalized on June 14 and has appeared in just two pictures since, with multiple politicians admitting they've been left in the dark about his condition and if he'll ever return to work.

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Chrissy Teigen Posts About Mitch McConnell

Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram Chrissy Teigen tagged Mitch McConnell in a social media post as rumors about his health swirl.

Teigen, 40, commented on the ordeal in a Tuesday, July 21, Instagram Story. "@leadermcconnell hi I'm in DC!!! Would love to see u/bring you lunch because u are alive and that's what alive people do," she quipped. "Let me know!!! I will pay."

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What Happened to Mitch McConnell?

Source: MEGA Laura Loomer claimed someone told her Mitch McConnell was 'brain dead.'

As OK! reported, medics rushed to McConnell's Washington, D.C., home on June 14 in regards to an unconscious individual. The report stated CPR was performed because the person went into cardiac arrest. In the following weeks, there were minimum updates on the politician, fueling all sorts of rumors. On July 6, Laura Loomer, 33, shockingly tweeted, "High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.'" However, she provided no evidence.

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The Senator Shared a Proof-of-Life Photo

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Source: Office of Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao posed for a photo to dispel rumors he was dead.

McConnell tried to dispel the rumors by posting a photo in a hospital bed alongside wife Elaine Chao, 73, on July 12. "You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can't help it," he shared in an official statement. "Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital."

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after falling unconscious on June 14.

"My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages," he continued. "But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia." "In fact, with signs of continued progress, I've been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I'll keep regaining my strength," added McConnell.

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Source: MEGA Numerous people have questioned why the government has not been more transparent about the senator's condition.