Mitch McConnell Seen Wheeled Onto Ambulance Via Stretcher in Witness Video After Being Found 'Unresponsive' in Washington, D.C., Home

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A newly released video allegedly showed Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell being loaded into an ambulance following rumors that the senate leader suffered cardiac arrest. McConnell's neighbor captured the video around 8:30 a.m. on June 14 after first responders arrived due to a report of an unconscious person. The video, published by CNN on Friday, July 10, showed at least two ambulances and Washington, D.C., police officers blocking McConnell's street. Despite the massive first responder presence, the neighbor said there was "no urgency" from officials. "In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here," they alleged.

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'He's in a Stretcher'

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was allegedly found 'unresponsive' at his Washington, D.C., home.

The victim's face is not visible in the video, which was shot from some distance. However, an individual lying on a stretcher could be seen inside the ambulance. The person's lower legs were covered in an orange blanket with their feet sticking out, though witnesses claimed the feet were "not moving." "He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort of like orange foam-looking blanket type thing,” the neighbor said. The eyewitness asked officers what was going on but was only told they were responding to a "medical emergency." Another witness allegedly saw the victim's face and told the neighbor it was McConnell. "One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,'" the neighbor said.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was reportedly not wearing an oxygen mask while being wheeled out of his home.

The senate leader was allegedly not wearing an oxygen mask as first responders initiated medical treatment. McConnell's medical issues remained largely under wraps prior to the video, which has not been corroborated by McConnell's family. Dispatch audio from the same day suggested the 84-year-old was found "unresponsive" after an alleged heart attack at his Washington, D.C., home. In the audio, the dispatcher described the situation as a "cardiac arrest," while a paramedic can be heard saying, "CPR in progress."

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, went to China shortly before he was hospitalized.

There has been little movement at the home ever since, as not even the senator's wife, Elaine Chao, has been seen going in or out of the residence. Chao has been in China since June 12, just two days before her husband's hospitalization, where she met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The former labor and transportation secretary chose not to cut her trip short amid her husband's hospitalization, instead releasing a statement to defend her business interests abroad. "The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors," the statement read. "During the trip, she met with several people, including the US ambassador. The senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."

Is Mitch McConnell 'Brain Dead'?

Source: MEGA Rumors have swirled that Mitch McConnell is already 'brain dead.'