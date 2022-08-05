Inside Glowing Chrissy Teigen's Growing Baby Bump After Rainbow Baby Announcement — Photos

Chrissy Teigen is going to be a mama-of-three! As fans, and the Legend family, eagerly await the arrival of the bun in the oven, OK! is following the model's pregnancy journey.

The wife of EGOT winner John Legend announced on Wednesday, August 3, that she and the handsome hunk were expecting their third child together, two years after they heartbreakingly loss their son, Jack, in September 2020. Following the family's loss, Teigen — who already shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the "All of Me" musician — had been very open about the struggle of losing a baby after a miscarriage.