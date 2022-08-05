Inside Glowing Chrissy Teigen's Growing Baby Bump After Rainbow Baby Announcement — Photos
Chrissy Teigen is going to be a mama-of-three! As fans, and the Legend family, eagerly await the arrival of the bun in the oven, OK! is following the model's pregnancy journey.
The wife of EGOT winner John Legend announced on Wednesday, August 3, that she and the handsome hunk were expecting their third child together, two years after they heartbreakingly loss their son, Jack, in September 2020. Following the family's loss, Teigen — who already shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the "All of Me" musician — had been very open about the struggle of losing a baby after a miscarriage.
“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” the social media personality heartbreakingly explained in a September 2021 post. “When you lose a baby halfway through your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just...stuck.”
And though she previously shared she would never be able to carry a child again, in February, the now-expectant mama revealed she was going through the IVF process.
Only months later, Teigen spilled that she and Legend successfully conceived a child, telling her millions of Instagram followers earlier this week: "we have another on the way."
Though she admitted, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least," the 36-year-old gushed in the announcement caption alongside mirror selfies showing off her baby bump, "but joy has filled our home and hearts again."
Offering the public details of her journey thus far, Teigen exclaimed, "everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."
With nothing but positivity radiating off the pregnant mama, it's no wonder she has been looking especially beautiful in her pregnancy journey.
