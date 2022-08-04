"the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," the expecting mama captioned two mirror selfies where she put her baby bump on full display in sheer Gucci underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Noting she has been wanting to share the news with her fans, Teigen admitted she was "too nervous" after every appointment with the doctor. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," she confessed before gushing, "but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."