Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Honors John Legend's 44th Birthday Just Ahead Of Due Date
Though supermodel Chrissy Teigen may be days away from giving birth to her third child with hubby John Legend, the star still has time to offer her longtime love a sweet birthday wish!
On Wednesday, December 28, the Lip Sync Battle alum took to social media, sharing a heartfelt message for the “All of Me” artist’s 44th birthday with her 40.1 million Instagram followers.
“Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows,” the model wrote alongside a series of Legend’s baby photos. “We love you too much!!!”
Garnering more than 200,000 likes since hitting the photo-sharing platform, several of the Sports Illustrated icon’s famous friends popped by to offer kind words in honor of The Voice coach turning the big 4-4.
“Awwww happy birthday @johnlegend !!!” wrote celebrity hair guru Priscilla Valles.
“Happy birthday John!!! 😍❤️,” added hairstylist Danielle Priano.
Others couldn’t help but comment on the singer’s striking resemblance to their children, Luna and Miles. “I am flipping out how he is your kids [sic],” commented actress Mindy Kaling. “Like a sorcerer?"
“MILES ❤️ but duh you already knew that ha,” joked Deepika Chopra before tagging the swimwear maven. “Happy birthday @johnlegend !”
Teigen’s heartfelt post comes just days after she got candid about yet another subject — enduring the final days of her pregnancy. Last week, the star headed to social media to share her excitement surrounding the arrival of her latest addition, a post complete with her signature sense of humor.
“'Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she quipped alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump.
The star, who is due at some point in early 2023, first announced her pregnancy over the summer, sharing a post detailing the mixed emotions of welcoming a rainbow baby after losing her and Legend’s unborn son, Jack, in 2020.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued, alluding to her IVF journey.