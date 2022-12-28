Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Begs For Baby No. 3 To 'Please Drop' As Due Date Slowly Creeps Up

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," she concluded.

Although there will always be a place in the soon-to-be family of five's hearts for their unborn son and brother, Legend, Teigen and their two children continue to be over the moon about welcoming their newest family member at the start of next year.