Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Begs For Baby No. 3 To 'Please Drop' As Due Date Slowly Creeps Up
Chrissy Teigen only needs to hold onto her bursting belly for a little bit longer!
The model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 28, to show off her growing baby bump while wearing a low-coverage bikini.
"Please drop," Teigen captioned the video, as she flaunted her stunning body and highly expanded belly.
PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOS
The 37-year-old recently joked that she feels like she has been "pregnant forever," as she attempted to control her patience during the final trimester leading up to her baby's birth.
Although Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have previously welcomed their daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, the arrival of their third child holds a specifically special place in their heart after the loss of their unborn son, Jack, back in 2020.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the father-of-two explained during a September interview. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."
Although Legend and Teigen originally labeled the loss of Jack as a miscarriage, the lifestyle advocate later confessed it was actually a "life-saving abortion."
MICHAEL DOUGLAS & CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MORE! 10 OF HOLLYWOOD'S LONGEST LASTING RELATIONSHIPS
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen admitted during a summit on Thursday, September 15. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," she concluded.
Although there will always be a place in the soon-to-be family of five's hearts for their unborn son and brother, Legend, Teigen and their two children continue to be over the moon about welcoming their newest family member at the start of next year.