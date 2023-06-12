Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Addressing Issues in 'Therapy' After Third Annual Girls' Weekend With Eldest Daughter Luna: Photos
Chrissy Teigen spent some time with her eldest daughter, Luna, in Joshua Tree in mid-June — and she couldn't help but divulge details about their adventure.
"having our third annual girl’s weekend with miss luna tuna sandwich, in Joshua Tree! I’ve always wanted to come but truthfully I’m a bit of an indoor cat when it comes to life, and my nose and body don’t do well in the dirt and heat! but the weather is perfect (not crazy hot!!) and the people are kind and welcoming and the Walmart is popppppin so we are really having the best time," the model, 37, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Saturday, June 10.
"except I immediately dropped an entire lasagna john made that I was super excited to reheat over the fire like a mountain man. but in turn, I got to cook and eat my first meal outside (I know it sounds silly but I’ve never just both cooked annnnd enjoyed a meal in the sun, I get very anxious/itchy/flustered I don’t know!!) and it was really quite nice!! the simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great," she quipped of the hilarious situation.
Of course, people loved the cookbook author, who is married to John Legend, bonding with her tot.
One person wrote, "You’re just the cutest! Sometimes it’s the simplest things in life that mean the most! And the memories you’re making with your family ❤️," while another added, "Luna looks like she is having the best time. Grilled hot dogs and Kraft Mac and Cheese is a perfect gourmet kids meal."
The brunette beauty, who also shares Esti, 5 months, and Miles, 5, with the singer, 44, has been soaking in this time with her youngest tot as well. Just a few days prior, she posted a photo of herself with Legend and Esti, writing, "our 🐞."