OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Addressing Issues in 'Therapy' After Third Annual Girls' Weekend With Eldest Daughter Luna: Photos

Embedded Image
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chrissy Teigen spent some time with her eldest daughter, Luna, in Joshua Tree in mid-June — and she couldn't help but divulge details about their adventure.

Article continues below advertisement
screen shot at am
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

"having our third annual girl’s weekend with miss luna tuna sandwich, in Joshua Tree! I’ve always wanted to come but truthfully I’m a bit of an indoor cat when it comes to life, and my nose and body don’t do well in the dirt and heat! but the weather is perfect (not crazy hot!!) and the people are kind and welcoming and the Walmart is popppppin so we are really having the best time," the model, 37, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Saturday, June 10.

"except I immediately dropped an entire lasagna john made that I was super excited to reheat over the fire like a mountain man. but in turn, I got to cook and eat my first meal outside (I know it sounds silly but I’ve never just both cooked annnnd enjoyed a meal in the sun, I get very anxious/itchy/flustered I don’t know!!) and it was really quite nice!! the simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great," she quipped of the hilarious situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved the cookbook author, who is married to John Legend, bonding with her tot.

One person wrote, "You’re just the cutest! Sometimes it’s the simplest things in life that mean the most! And the memories you’re making with your family ❤️," while another added, "Luna looks like she is having the best time. Grilled hot dogs and Kraft Mac and Cheese is a perfect gourmet kids meal."

screen shot at am
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram
MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
screen shot at am
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

The brunette beauty, who also shares Esti, 5 months, and Miles, 5, with the singer, 44, has been soaking in this time with her youngest tot as well. Just a few days prior, she posted a photo of herself with Legend and Esti, writing, "our 🐞."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.