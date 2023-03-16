Chrissy Teigen Shows Daughter Luna Taking Care Of Newborn Esti While She & John Legend Jet Off To NYC: Photos
Chrissy Teigen took a much-needed break from mom duty!
On Wednesday, March 15, the model showed off her oldest daughter, Luna, as she took the lead on household tasks. The carousel of photos celebrated all the activities the 6-year-old got up to throughout the day, including a snap of Luna as she held newborn baby sister Esti, a picture of her as she protected brother Miles from the rain and a snapshot that displayed a tray of beautiful cupcakes she created.
“Told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did 😩,” the cookbook author captioned the Instagram post.
Fans loved the 37-year-old’s upload, as they gushed over the duo's bond.
“Oldest daughters make this world go round,” one user said, while another added, “Cuteness overload!!!!! Luna is the boss!!!”
“Looks like she’s got it down! You can have a seat for the day ☺️,” a fan joked.
One supporter even compared Luna to her mom, saying, “Mini Chrissy ❤️.”
After the TV personality returned home from her NYC trip with hubby John Legend, she made sure to give her mini-me plenty of mother-daughter time. On March 15, Teigen uploaded a cute video of the pair bonding as they made silly faces to the camera.
As OK! previously reported, the family-of-four became a family-of-five in January when Teigen and Legend welcomed their second daughter. Just six days after the Utah native had a C-section, she shared a picture of their brand new addition.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," the famous mother wrote.
Legend revealed that the couple was nervous about how their kids would react to bringing Esti home.
"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home," the “All of Me” singer said.
"But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings now," he added.