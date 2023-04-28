Chrissy Teigen Bonds With 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti in NYC, Gushes Over How 'Big' Her 2 Other Kids Are Becoming: Photos
Babes in the Big Apple! After embarking on a Disney Cruise last week, Chrissy Teigen is once again on the move, this time touching down in NYC.
On Thursday, April 27, the model stepped out in Manhattan with 4-month-old daughter Esti, pushing the tot in a stroller as she strutted her stuff in a long brown coat.
On Instagram, the mom-of-three, 37, revealed she enjoyed lasagna at Frank's in the East Village and pasta at Lucali's in Brooklyn, but the star admitted she was feeling wiped from the constant traveling.
"I don’t think I’ve ever felt so full-body sick. This week kicked my a** but I am onnn the mend!!" she declared in an Instagram post from that day, which featured a sweet photo of her snuggling with the baby on the couch.
"Also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they’re long, they’re to climb banana trees," she quipped of her bare feet.
Husband John Legend, 44, uploaded a video from their Brooklyn venture, calling it a "wonderful night."
The lovebirds are likely in town for the the Monday, May 6, Met Gala, though neither has confirmed their attendance.
In a post one day earlier, the foodie marveled at how quickly her children — the pair also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4 —were growing up, captioning a few new pictures, "Everybody gettin big."
One shot pictured their eldest with rollerblades on, while another video captured Miles playing baseball with his peers. Teigen also shared a clip of her only son shooting hoops and bragged about his skills.
"This just makes me so happy. the form!? I feel like it’s really good for 4??" the Cravings cookbook author noted. "Oh my god I’m an annoying mommmmm ahhhhh how did we get here."
The "All of You" crooner and his wife have been able to spend more time together now that he decided to cut back on his workload, as OK! previously reported.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule," he explained in a February interview. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
