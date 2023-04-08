Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Esti's Unusual 'Recipe For Sleep' Is Unlike Anything She Ever Did With Luna & Miles

"We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep," the cookbook author said, comparing Esti’s betime ritual to that of her other kids.

"She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab. Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep," she explained to followers.