Holidays Gone Wrong: Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Her Front Tooth During Candy Cane Mishap With Kids — Watch

Photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen lost her tooth while enjoying a holiday activity with her children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

All Chrissy Teigen wants for Christmas is her two front teeth.

On Sunday, December 21, the model, 40, shared a video of herself missing one of her front veneers after trying to open a candy cane with her teeth.

The clip, titled “Growing Candy Cane (Gone wrong),” showed Teigen helping her kids, Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, 2, and Wren, pour crushed Oreos and candy canes into plant pots.

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen accidentally lost a tooth.

The children watered the plants as Chrissy replaced the pot with a taller candy cane each day, as if they had grown. By day three, the star suffered a major mishap.

“I’ve been working on candy cane growing, trying to open one of these bad boys. My tooth fell off,” she explained. “It’s a veneer. I have the whole piece. This is what moms do for their kids so you can think you grew a candy cane. Trying to create magic. Now, I have no tooth.”

Image of Chrissy Teigen went to the doctor to get her veneer put back in.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen went to the doctor to get her veneer put back in.

Chrissy joked about how she had to go to her child’s recital with a missing tooth and captured a selfie video in the car on the way.

“Merry chrithmath from our family to yours!!!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram Reel.

Her husband, John Legend, commented multiple laughing face emojis.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

Image of Chrissy Teigen is spending the holidays with her kids.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is spending the holidays with her kids.

Shortly after the incident, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum went to the dentist to get her veneer re-inserted.

“We are back in business, shout out to the tooth goat,” she wrote on her Instagram Story and tagged Dr. Laurence Rifkin.

Chrissy also shared a snapshot beside Luna with her old tooth.

“Was cool to say hi to my old tooth for a while hiiii old tooth!” she teased.

Chrissy Teigen Calls Parenting 'Messy'

Image of Chrissy Teigen lost a tooth while opening a candy cane.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen lost a tooth while opening a candy cane.

In an October interview, the author explained why she shows the “messiness” of parenting online.

"I think I showed the messiness of life even before kids, so it was kind of a natural thing just to show every part of it after kids too," she said.

Sharing her motherhood journey via social media also comes with haters, especially when she revealed she chose IVF and was “going for a girl.”

Image of Chrissy Teigen has four kids.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has four kids.

"Oh my God, it just blew up in a way I did not expect. People were not happy for us or excited for us. It was a very big, like 'You chose the s-- of your baby?' and it was like a huge thing, and I was like, oh my goodness, is this not talked about?" Chrissy recounted. "I didn't realize that people didn't share that part of it, and then from then on, I was just like, 'OK I took all that, and I am OK with sharing everything else too.'"

