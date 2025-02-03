Chrissy Teigen Wears See-Through Black Dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards Alongside Husband John Legend: Photos
Chrissy Teigen wore a very revealing Christian Siriano dress when she attended the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside husband John Legend.
The model, 39, looked stunning as she showed off her sheer black dress on the red carpet on Sunday, February 2. Teigen also sported a new bob and accessorized with matching shimmering hoop earrings and black metal rings.
For his part, the singer, 46, sported a brown suit.
The fashion designer gushed about his creation on Instagram, writing, "CHRISSY I love dressing you so so much!!! Tonight in Siriano at the #grammys @chrissyteigen 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."
In response, the mom-of-four wrote, "Thank you thank you for getting this dress into my hands and onto my body @csiriano I've been sending pics of it to my friends for months! I love you!"
Some people were divided about the outfit.
"A little too Kayne West for me," one person wrote, likely referring to the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, who showed up the event nearly naked, while another wrote, "Love you but tired of the naked look on the runway!"
A third person added, "She can’t walk though?"
Meanwhile, some thought Teigen killed it.
One person wrote, "This omg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," while another said, "She looks incredible!!🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "JAW ON THE FLOOR BYE."
For the big event, Celebrity Makeup Artist Kristine Studden gave Teigen a pre-makeup j-beauty skincare facial with Curél Japanese Skincare.
Studden began by double cleansing Teigen's skin using the Curél Japanese Skincare Makeup Cleansing Gel followed by the Curél Japanese Skincare Foaming Facial Wash to get her skin as fresh and cleansed as possible without drying it out. Once her skin was clean, she applied the Curél Japanese Skincare Deep Moisture Spray made specifically for dry, sensitive skin.
Legend, who is nominated in several categories, is also performing during the show.
In November 2024, he gushed about the honor.
"I’m so grateful for 3 Grammy nominations this year !My Favorite Dream holds a very special place in my heart. It’s my first children’s album, inspired by the heart of our family. Working alongside the incredibly gifted @sufjan brought this dream to life in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you to @sufjan and our brilliant string arranger @mattjonesmusick for helping me receive my first ever arranging nomination for 'Always Come Back,'" he wrote.
He added, "And what an honor to be nominated for another arranging award with the uber-talented @jacobcollier and @torikelly! Thank you to the @recordingacademy for recognizing our labor of love, and thank you to the Children’s Music community for welcoming this rookie into your beautiful world. These nominations aren’t just for me and my family—they’re for everyone who believes in the magic of music, family, togetherness and L-O-V-E."