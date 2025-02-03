or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Teigen Wears See-Through Black Dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards Alongside Husband John Legend: Photos

chrissy teigen revealing dress john legend
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Chrissy Teigen wore a see-through black dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards — see the photos!

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chrissy Teigen wore a very revealing Christian Siriano dress when she attended the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside husband John Legend.

The model, 39, looked stunning as she showed off her sheer black dress on the red carpet on Sunday, February 2. Teigen also sported a new bob and accessorized with matching shimmering hoop earrings and black metal rings.

For his part, the singer, 46, sported a brown suit.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen sheer dress grammys
Source: Phil McCarten/CBS

The pair looked dapper at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The fashion designer gushed about his creation on Instagram, writing, "CHRISSY I love dressing you so so much!!! Tonight in Siriano at the #grammys @chrissyteigen 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen sheer dress grammys
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Chrissy Teigen's dress received mixed reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, the mom-of-four wrote, "Thank you thank you for getting this dress into my hands and onto my body @csiriano I've been sending pics of it to my friends for months! I love you!"

Some people were divided about the outfit.

"A little too Kayne West for me," one person wrote, likely referring to the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, who showed up the event nearly naked, while another wrote, "Love you but tired of the naked look on the runway!"

A third person added, "She can’t walk though?"

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen sheer dress grammys
Source: Phil McCarten/CBS

Chrissy Teigen also showed off a chic bob.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some thought Teigen killed it.

One person wrote, "This omg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," while another said, "She looks incredible!!🔥🔥🔥."

A third person added, "JAW ON THE FLOOR BYE."

Article continues below advertisement

For the big event, Celebrity Makeup Artist Kristine Studden gave Teigen a pre-makeup j-beauty skincare facial with Curél Japanese Skincare.

Studden began by double cleansing Teigen's skin using the Curél Japanese Skincare Makeup Cleansing Gel followed by the Curél Japanese Skincare Foaming Facial Wash to get her skin as fresh and cleansed as possible without drying it out. Once her skin was clean, she applied the Curél Japanese Skincare Deep Moisture Spray made specifically for dry, sensitive skin.

Legend, who is nominated in several categories, is also performing during the show.

In November 2024, he gushed about the honor.

"I’m so grateful for 3 Grammy nominations this year !My Favorite Dream holds a very special place in my heart. It’s my first children’s album, inspired by the heart of our family. Working alongside the incredibly gifted @sufjan brought this dream to life in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you to @sufjan and our brilliant string arranger @mattjonesmusick for helping me receive my first ever arranging nomination for 'Always Come Back,'" he wrote.

He added, "And what an honor to be nominated for another arranging award with the uber-talented @jacobcollier and @torikelly! Thank you to the @recordingacademy for recognizing our labor of love, and thank you to the Children’s Music community for welcoming this rookie into your beautiful world. These nominations aren’t just for me and my family—they’re for everyone who believes in the magic of music, family, togetherness and L-O-V-E."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.