'Gross and Unsanitary': Chrissy Teigen Criticized for Letting Daughter Luna, 8, Put Her Bare Feet on Kitchen Counter While Cooking
Chrissy Teigen's parenting choices are being called into question by online trolls.
On Tuesday, November 12, the mom-of-four was criticized for letting daughter Luna, 8, sit on the kitchen counter with bare feet as they cooked a Thai dish known as Jok Moo.
In Instagram Story videos, the model's eldest child with husband John Legend, 45, was squatting on the counter in back of the stovetop to help Teigen, 38, who stood at the other end to make the "ultimate comfort recipe."
"I finally made my babies our family recipe for jok moo — a hearty rice porridge made with spiced pork meatballs," the Cravings cookbook author shared. "The aroma of fresh ginger, green onion, cilantro and garlic will fill your kitchen and the warmth of the creamy rice porridge will warm your bellies."
Despite the cute moment, countless people thought the tot should should be situated elsewhere.
"Is it me? But why are dirty feet on the counter? I love you guys, but that doesn't seem sanitary," one person said, while another wrote, "Disgusting but would expect nothing less from the canceled one."
"That is gross and unsanitary," declared a third.
Nonetheless, fans came to Teigen's defense, with one person noting, "Her house, her rules. Period."
"I don't see a problem with it," said a second supporter. "Their home, their kitchen, their food."
- Chrissy Teigen Offers A Glimpse Into Her Night At Home With Her Kiddos As She Gets Back To Work Since Being Dropped From Multiple Business Ventures
- Chrissy Teigen Slams Trolls Who Accused Her Of Not Wearing Underwear Around Daughter Luna
- Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Troll Who Tried To Shame Her For Hiring Chefs And Nannies
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Teigen is no stranger to receiving backlash online, and on several occasions, she's faced the haters head on.
In April, the couple posted family photos featuring all four of their kids, prompting one person to comment on the upload, "@johnlegend @chrissyteigen always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids. No one cares."
Teigen took notice of the random comment and replied, "Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids."
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner has no issue standing up for herself, and she took accountability when her own hateful tweets resurfaced in 2021.
Some of the harsher comments from Teigen included her telling Courtney Stodden, 30, "I can't wait for you to die."
The star apologized as her tweets went viral.
"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them," the former Lip-Sync Battle co-host confessed. "As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"
"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she admitted. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."