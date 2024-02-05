'Both Look a Mess': John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Slammed for 2024 Grammys Looks
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went for daring looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet together at the Sunday, February 4, event. However, the internet was not loving their unique ensembles for the star-studded evening.
Legend, 45, switched up the usual suit and tie combo for a black silk shirt tied in the middle with a matching blazer and pair of pants. Teigen, 38, also wowed in a short black dress adorned with a large pink rose at the bottom.
"They just go to every awards looking a mess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned below a photo of the duo.
"Both look a mess," a second person emphasized about the outfits.
"Their stylist needs to be FIRED immediately," one Instagram user penned below a photo of Legend and Teigen.
"This is a hard no," another person chimed in.
Despite the harsh comments, the loved-up duo has come a long way since they tied the knot in 2013. As OK! previously reported, the Cravings author recently revealed she was incredibly jealous when she first started dating the chart-topper.
"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and unhinged," she revealed in a recent interview.
"Poor Anthony Mandler. This was the director of it, and I was sitting there watching the monitor and he was just simply talking to a girl," the matriarch added. "It was a party scene and I got in my car, like wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn’t well."
Luckily, Teigen revealed her jealous tendencies have improved and she "couldn't care less" about the women Legend works with.
