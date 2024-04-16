Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Hater Who Says She and John Legend 'Keep on Having Kids' Just to 'Stay Relevant'

"@johnlegend @chrissyteigen always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids. No one cares," a random hater wrote on a roundup post by Comments From Celebs, which featured the singer's birthday tribute for daughter Luna, 8.

"Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids," replied the mother-of-four, 38, who also shares daughter Esti, 1, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren 9 months, with The Voice star, 45.