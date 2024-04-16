Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Hater Who Says She and John Legend 'Keep on Having Kids' Just to 'Stay Relevant'
Social media trolls don't stand a chance against Chrissy Teigen!
The model recently hit back at an Instagram user who dissed the model and her husband, John Legend.
"@johnlegend @chrissyteigen always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids. No one cares," a random hater wrote on a roundup post by Comments From Celebs, which featured the singer's birthday tribute for daughter Luna, 8.
"Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids," replied the mother-of-four, 38, who also shares daughter Esti, 1, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren 9 months, with The Voice star, 45.
The Cravings cookbook author never shies away from responding to rude people online, though in 2021, she was ridiculed for her old tweets in which she bashed Courtney Stodden, 29, going as far as to tell the media personality to kill herself.
The situation prompted Teigen to issue a public apology in which she acknowledged her words were unacceptable.
"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced," she wrote. "I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"
"I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs," the star continued.
"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does," Teigen stated. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."
"We are all more than our worst moments. I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance," the star concluded. "I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."