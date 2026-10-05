or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > murder
OK LogoNEWS

Christa Pike 'May Never Recover' After Botched Execution Attempt That Left Her 'Critically Ill' on Ventilator, Lawyer Says

image of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONL USA

Christa Pike remains 'critically ill' and on a ventilator following Tennessee's failed execution attempt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Christa Pike remains "critically ill" after Tennessee's failed execution attempt, with her attorney warning that she "may never recover."

The 50-year-old death row inmate is still hospitalized on a ventilator as questions remain about the long-term impact of the botched lethal injection.

Article continues below advertisement

Christa Pike Remains On Ventilator

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Christa Pike's lawyer warned that she 'may never recover.'
Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

Christa Pike's lawyer warned that she 'may never recover.'

Stephen Ferrell, a member of Pike's legal team, provided an update on her condition during a Sunday, October 4, appearance on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

"We don't really know the prognosis yet and may not know for several days," Ferrell said, explaining that he has not personally seen Pike since she was taken to the hospital.

He added that her hospital room is currently "guarded."

"It remains to be seen what the future is," Ferrell continued. "I think one of the main things that will leave this up in the air for a while is the fact that we don't know what the prognosis is — as in, what the long-term prognosis is. If she recovers — she may not fully recover."

"And there may be issues about her competence. We just don't know any of this," he said.

Ferrell added that the convicted murderer is still on a ventilator at the hospital and is "critically ill."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FORBESBREAKINGNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike reportedly remained unconscious but breathing after receiving two doses of pentobarbital.

Article continues below advertisement

Christa Pike's Lawyer Argues for Life Imprisonment

image of Christa Pike's lawyer said the Attorney General has not said anything about another execution date.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's lawyer said the Attorney General has not said anything about another execution date.

The attorney also said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office has "not given us any indication as to what their intentions will be" regarding another execution date.

Ferrell argued that Gov. Bill Lee should commute Pike's death sentence to life imprisonment "at the very least," saying she has already "endured a torturous attempt at executing her."

Lee has paused executions in Tennessee through the end of the year and ordered an independent investigation into what happened during Pike's execution attempt.

MORE ON:
murder

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christa Pike's Arms Were Reportedly 'Swollen, Burned, and Blistered'

image of Christa Pike's legal team says both of her arms were 'swollen, burned and blistered.'
Source: UNSPLASH

Christa Pike's legal team says both of her arms were 'swollen, burned and blistered.'

Pike's attorneys claimed she arrived at the hospital with both arms "swollen, burned and blistered."

Her legal team also alleged that seven needles were inserted during the execution attempt.

According to the attorneys, Pike could be heard crying and breathing loudly during the procedure.

At one point, she reportedly said, "My arm feels like it's about to burst open."

She later asked, "Does this happen like that?"

Failed Execution Attempt

image of Christa Pike was convicted of killed a classmate in 1995.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike was convicted of killed a classmate in 1995.

Pike survived the September 30 execution attempt after receiving two doses of pentobarbital, a drug that can suppress breathing and cardiovascular function at high enough doses.

She reportedly remained unconscious but continued breathing after the injections.

Pike was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1995 killing of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.