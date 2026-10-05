Christa Pike 'May Never Recover' After Botched Execution Attempt That Left Her 'Critically Ill' on Ventilator, Lawyer Says
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Christa Pike remains "critically ill" after Tennessee's failed execution attempt, with her attorney warning that she "may never recover."
The 50-year-old death row inmate is still hospitalized on a ventilator as questions remain about the long-term impact of the botched lethal injection.
Christa Pike Remains On Ventilator
Stephen Ferrell, a member of Pike's legal team, provided an update on her condition during a Sunday, October 4, appearance on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper.
"We don't really know the prognosis yet and may not know for several days," Ferrell said, explaining that he has not personally seen Pike since she was taken to the hospital.
He added that her hospital room is currently "guarded."
"It remains to be seen what the future is," Ferrell continued. "I think one of the main things that will leave this up in the air for a while is the fact that we don't know what the prognosis is — as in, what the long-term prognosis is. If she recovers — she may not fully recover."
"And there may be issues about her competence. We just don't know any of this," he said.
Ferrell added that the convicted murderer is still on a ventilator at the hospital and is "critically ill."
Christa Pike's Lawyer Argues for Life Imprisonment
The attorney also said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office has "not given us any indication as to what their intentions will be" regarding another execution date.
Ferrell argued that Gov. Bill Lee should commute Pike's death sentence to life imprisonment "at the very least," saying she has already "endured a torturous attempt at executing her."
Lee has paused executions in Tennessee through the end of the year and ordered an independent investigation into what happened during Pike's execution attempt.
- Christa Pike Remains Unconscious and on Ventilator After Botched Execution
- 'Still Has a Heartbeat': Christa Pike Taken to Hospital After Tennessee Fails to Carry Out Execution
- 'Comprehensive, Third-Party Review': Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Orders Immediate Probe Into Botched Christa Pike Execution — State Insists It Followed 'Every Step’ of Its ‘Execution Protocol'
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Christa Pike's Arms Were Reportedly 'Swollen, Burned, and Blistered'
Pike's attorneys claimed she arrived at the hospital with both arms "swollen, burned and blistered."
Her legal team also alleged that seven needles were inserted during the execution attempt.
According to the attorneys, Pike could be heard crying and breathing loudly during the procedure.
At one point, she reportedly said, "My arm feels like it's about to burst open."
She later asked, "Does this happen like that?"
Failed Execution Attempt
Pike survived the September 30 execution attempt after receiving two doses of pentobarbital, a drug that can suppress breathing and cardiovascular function at high enough doses.
She reportedly remained unconscious but continued breathing after the injections.
Pike was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1995 killing of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer.