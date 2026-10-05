Christa Pike 'May Never Recover' After Botched Execution Attempt That Left Her 'Critically Ill' on Ventilator, Lawyer Says

The 50-year-old death row inmate is still hospitalized on a ventilator as questions remain about the long-term impact of the botched lethal injection.

Christa Pike remains "critically ill" after Tennessee's failed execution attempt , with her attorney warning that she "may never recover."

Stephen Ferrell, a member of Pike's legal team, provided an update on her condition during a Sunday, October 4, appearance on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

"We don't really know the prognosis yet and may not know for several days," Ferrell said, explaining that he has not personally seen Pike since she was taken to the hospital.

He added that her hospital room is currently "guarded."

"It remains to be seen what the future is," Ferrell continued. "I think one of the main things that will leave this up in the air for a while is the fact that we don't know what the prognosis is — as in, what the long-term prognosis is. If she recovers — she may not fully recover."

"And there may be issues about her competence. We just don't know any of this," he said.

Ferrell added that the convicted murderer is still on a ventilator at the hospital and is "critically ill."