Christa Pike Is 'Up and Walking' Around Her Hospital Room 1 Week After Failed Execution Attempt, Lawyers Say

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Christa Pike is "up and walking" more than one week after her failed execution. The 50-year-old was given two rounds of lethal injections on September 30 and has since been in the hospital as doctors treat the side effects of her shocking survival. While Pike was originally suspected to be brain dead, her lawyers have since revealed that she is walking, talking and alert against all odds.

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'Up and Walking'

Source: TDOC Christa Pike's arms are very swollen, and she reportedly is suffering from a blood clot.

"What’s been described to me is that physically there’s quite a bit going on, that her arms are very injured and she’s not able to use them very much," her lawyers revealed in an interview. The Tennessee woman is suffering from serious swelling in both hands and limbs as well as a blood clot in one arm. As of Tuesday, she was unable to swallow or move her arms. It is unclear how much function she will regain. "She is up and walking for the first time today, but just around the room, not very far," the attorney added on October 8.

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'There Could Be Some Permanent Damage'

Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike said her first words less than a week after the fatal doses.

Despite being placed on a ventilator last week, Pike said her first words from her hospital bed on Tuesday, October 6. "Where am I and who are you?" she exclaimed, alert for the first time since the injections. Attorneys noted she was "angry and confused" at the time she woke, having already prepared herself for the end of her life after more than 30 years on death row. "I think it’s kind of good and bad," they shared of her mental state. "Good that she is fairly with it, but she’s also somewhat foggy. She can lose her train of thought really easily and forgets where she’s going."

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Source: TDOC Christa Pike's condition has improved, but it is unclear if she will make a full recovery.

It is still unclear whether Pike will make a full recovery or if the Tennessee Department of Corrections will attempt to execute her again. "I assume [Pike’s condition] will keep improving, but there could be some permanent damage. We don’t know that yet," her attorney noted. Sources revealed that Pike, who was given the death penalty after she was found guilty of first-degree murder, is still in shackles while in the hospital despite her limited mobility. "Based on our understanding, medical staff have asked that the shackles be removed and have been denied that request by TDOC," her attorney said.

Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike was sentenced in 1996 for murdering and torturing a classmate.