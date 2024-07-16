'Dance Moms' Star Christi Lukasiak Arrested for DUI

According to TMZ , who obtained police documents, on June 27, Christi was arrested in Westmoreland County, Penn. During the ordeal, she reportedly hit a tree, which caused a telephone pole to hang over her car.

Police who were on the scene reported that Christi was showing quintessential signs of someone who was driving under the influence. These included smelling of alcohol, her speech being slurred and her eyes being bloodshot. When questioned about her intake of alcohol, Christi did acknowledge that she had “two glasses of wine” prior to driving, the report states.

The police documents went on to confirm that Christi was given a breathalyzer test, which she did not pass. They also asked her to do other sobriety tests, which also did not come back in her favor.