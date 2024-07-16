'Dance Moms' Star Christi Lukasiak Arrested for DUI
Fans of Dance Moms likely remember star Chloe Lukasiak, who starred on the original iteration of the show in its fourth season.
In a shocking turn of events, her mom, Christi Lukasiak, has been arrested and given a DUI.
According to TMZ, who obtained police documents, on June 27, Christi was arrested in Westmoreland County, Penn. During the ordeal, she reportedly hit a tree, which caused a telephone pole to hang over her car.
Police who were on the scene reported that Christi was showing quintessential signs of someone who was driving under the influence. These included smelling of alcohol, her speech being slurred and her eyes being bloodshot. When questioned about her intake of alcohol, Christi did acknowledge that she had “two glasses of wine” prior to driving, the report states.
The police documents went on to confirm that Christi was given a breathalyzer test, which she did not pass. They also asked her to do other sobriety tests, which also did not come back in her favor.
Although it had been some time since fans had seen Christi and Chloe on TV, they recently “reunited” with some of the cast when they fulmed Lifetime’s Dance Moms: The Reunion, which aired on May 1.
Dance Moms has had its share of controversies over the years, most notably with head instructor Abby Lee Miller. Back in June of 2016, Miller pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud. She ended up being convicted of concealing assets from the bankruptcy court and failing to report an international currency transaction. This was after she had declared bankruptcy in December of 2010.
In a statement at the time released by her lawyers, Miller stated: “Events over the past several months have been extremely challenging for me, my family, my friends and most important, my students. Because of this I made the very difficult decision to close the door on this chapter of my life by accepting responsibility for mistakes I have made along the way. I appreciate all the wonderful messages of support I’ve received from around the world and look forward to the future and getting back to my life’s work; helping young dancers fulfill their potential.”
After her plea, Miller ended up spending eight months in prison. Once she was free, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare cancer, which left her wheelchair-bound.
In an interview with Bethenny Frankel on her "Just B" podcast, Miller blamed her prison stint on her health issues, sharing, “That's why I'm in a wheelchair, because in prison I was punished and taken off all my medication, cold turkey."