Chloe Lukasiak Is 'Closing the Chapter' on 'Dance Moms': 'I'm Excited to See What's Next'

When Chloe Lukasiak was approached to participate in the upcoming Dance Moms reunion, airing on Wednesday, May 1, on Lifetime, she was very hesitant to say yes as she spent "many years distancing myself from the show."

"I went to college and I was so focused on that, but then I realized that this was an opportunity to speak my mind. As kids, we didn't get to talk much because we were dancing and it was more about the mom's opinions. I thought it would be really interesting to go back and share my thoughts and voice my opinions on things. I figured if there's a reunion, they will talk about who is there and who is not, so I thought I may as well go and be in charge of my narrative rather than have people speculate about my life," the 22-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "I also wanted to express my gratitude for that time period on the show. I was like, 'Why not do it?' It's been a whirlwind since!"