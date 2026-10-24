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Christian Hubicki Says Hasn't Heard From Mike White Since 'Survivor 50' as He Opens Up About Their Complicated Relationship

Photo of Christian Hubicki and Mike White.
Source: SURVIVOR 50/CBS

Christian Hubicki discussed his fallout with Mike White after voting him out on ‘Survivor 50’.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

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In a recent interview, Survivor 50 contestant Christian Hubicki discussed his complicated relationship with Mike White, the revered creator of The White Lotus.

Hubicki disclosed that he has not heard from White since their time on the show.

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Image of Christian Hubicki said he sent Mike White an apology after filming ended in July, acknowledging that his decision to vote him out had hurt him.
Source: SURVIVOR 50/CBS

Christian Hubicki said he sent Mike White an apology after filming ended in July, acknowledging that his decision to vote him out had hurt him.

The robotics professor revealed that he sent White a heartfelt message following the conclusion of filming last July.

Hubicki apologized for voting him out, but stated that White has yet to respond. “I basically said, ‘Look, Mike, I totally understand you feel hurt. This was not part of some grand plan,’” Hubicki explained.

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Image of Christian Hubicki also competed alongside Angelina Keeley during ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’, which ended with Nick Wilson winning the season.
Source: SURVIVOR 50/CBS

Christian Hubicki also competed alongside Angelina Keeley during ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’, which ended with Nick Wilson winning the season.

In 2018, both Hubicki and White competed on Survivor: David vs. Goliath alongside Angelina Keeley.

That season ended with Hubicki being eliminated by the pair, who made it to the final three, ultimately losing to Nick Wilson. However, during Season 50, Hubicki made a significant move by voting out both White and Keeley in consecutive tribal councils.

While he had a less close relationship with Keeley, Hubicki noted that he did want to collaborate with White, who provided him a cameo in The White Lotus Season 3.

“It was just a really bad situation where I had to choose,” said Hubicki, who elaborated that eliminating White was a strategy to prevent White and Keeley from working together.

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Christian Hubicki Said Mike White 'Deeply Cares' About 'Survivor'

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Image of Christian Hubicki said he especially disliked voting out Mike White because Mike White was a devoted ‘Survivor’ fan.
Source: SURVIVOR 50/CBS

Christian Hubicki said he especially disliked voting out Mike White because he was a devoted ‘Survivor’ fan.

“I especially hated making the move because White is a Survivor superfan,” Hubicki admitted.

He acknowledged the impact of his decision on White, saying, “For all the wonderful things he’s done in his life, I know he also deeply cares about this show.”

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'I Don't Blame Him'

Image of Christian Hubicki said he did not blame Mike White for taking time to process the elimination and remained open to talking with him.
Source: SURVIVOR 50/CBS

Christian Hubicki said he did not blame Mike White for taking time to process the elimination and remained open to talking with him.

Despite the fallout, Hubicki expressed he holds no hard feelings toward White. He confirmed he is still awaiting a response from the Emmy Award-winning creator.

“The whole thing takes a while to process, and I don’t blame him,” Hubicki said. “But my phone is always open to him if he ever wants to talk about it.”

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Image of Christian Hubicki predicted that Q Burdette could appear in Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’, which was planned to take place in France.
Source: SURVIVOR 46/CBS

Christian Hubicki predicted that Q Burdette could appear in Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’, which was planned to take place in France.

Hubicki also shared his hope for a future conversation. “I hope that someday you’ll understand and we can talk again,” he expressed.

In a surprising prediction, Hubicki suggested that fellow contestant Q Burdette might make a cameo in the upcoming White Lotus Season 4, which will take place in France. “Q’s just got a natural charisma to him,” he stated.

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