Christie Brinkley, 71, Reveals Which Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had Done
Is "Uptown Girl" living in a plastic world?
Christie Brinkley, 71, finally confessed to which cosmetic procedures she's had done in an interview published on Thursday, April 17.
"I’ve dabbled with fillers, and I go to my doctor in the city," she revealed. "I don’t want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing procedure] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now."
When it comes to plastic surgery, less is more for Brinkley, who "mainly [does] lasers" and "[doesn't] try to get rid of every wrinkle."
Nonetheless, the longtime CoverGirl model still admires makeup that helps erase the appearance of any creases.
"When I went back to CoverGirl [in 2005], it was specifically with light reflecting things that get inside the wrinkle and reflect out so it blurs," she said. "I’m not saying that you can’t have wrinkles — but it’s a little less is more."
In a March 2023 Instagram post, Brinkley and her dermatologist, Dr. Robert Anolik, detailed what she does to treat her mature skin.
Dr. Anolik described how the Fraxel laser "builds up surface collagen and then exfoliates, so fine lines and pores and texture can look better. It helps make the skin actually, I feel, be healthier."
"And that’s why I want to use it, it has nothing to do with the wrinkles and fine lines," Brinkley teased.
The supermodel captioned the video, "[Dr.Anolik] has been helping me fight back the ravages of my active outdoor lifestyle for years. I wanted to share my #selfcare #laser adventure with all of you, because it’s great to know if something bothers you there’s probably a laser for it. And even if it’s a cosmetic choice it may be beneficial to the health of your skin."
She then stressed the importance of getting routine skin cancer screenings and using sunscreen to protect her complexion.
The model revealed her skin cancer diagnosis in March 2024 with a post-surgery Instagram selfie.
"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early," Brinkley wrote underneath the photo. "And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."
The National Lampoon's Vacation alum discovered the cancer while accompanying one of her daughters to a dermatologist appointment.
Since her diagnosis, she has been particularly adamant about getting routine checkups and taking care of mature skin.
"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" she encouraged on social media. "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST!"
Brinkley spoke to People.