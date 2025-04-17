Christie Brinkley, 71, Reveals Which Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had Done

"I’ve dabbled with fillers, and I go to my doctor in the city," she revealed. "I don’t want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing procedure] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now."

When it comes to plastic surgery, less is more for Brinkley, who "mainly [does] lasers" and "[doesn't] try to get rid of every wrinkle."

Nonetheless, the longtime CoverGirl model still admires makeup that helps erase the appearance of any creases.

"When I went back to CoverGirl [in 2005], it was specifically with light reflecting things that get inside the wrinkle and reflect out so it blurs," she said. "I’m not saying that you can’t have wrinkles — but it’s a little less is more."