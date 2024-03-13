Cancer Shocker: Christie Brinkley's Doctors Caught Her 'Basal Cell Carcinoma Early' While Accompanying Daughter to Her Appointment
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley shared that she had early stages of cancer, known as Basal Cell Carcinoma, after a recent check-up for her daughter.
Brinkley's post read, "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍."
"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" she continued. "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check-ups — that is a MUST!"
The model and actress revealed that she wasn't even at the hospital for herself initially; it was actually her daughter's check-up.
"It wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," Brinkley explained. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!"
"So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today," she advised her followers. "And slather up my friends! Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr. Geronemus, Dr. Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York."
This isn't the first major health issue for the 70-year-old model. Brinkley previously had to have hip replacement surgery a few years back.
As OK! previously reported, in 2021, she revealed that she had to get surgery to deal with pain from a past injury.
“New Year, New Hip! Yes that’s a band aid on my hip,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting ! And I had things to do!”
Brinkley became a household name after her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, ultimately appearing on an unprecedented three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
She also spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl and has appeared on over 500 magazine covers throughout her modeling career.
Brinkley has also starred in several films and TV shows, often playing a fictional version of herself.