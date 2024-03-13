Cancer Shocker: Christie Brinkley's Doctors Caught Her 'Basal Cell Carcinoma Early' While Accompanying Daughter to Her Appointment

The model and actress revealed that she wasn't even at the hospital for herself initially; it was actually her daughter's check-up.

"It wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," Brinkley explained. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!"

"So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today," she advised her followers. "And slather up my friends! Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr. Geronemus, Dr. Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!